Bring offers for this ranch home on a full basement in Albemarle County on nearly two acres! * Home will need to be upgraded but is located right off 29S within 25 minutes of downtown Charlottesville, 40 minutes from Wintergreen, and 50 minutes from Lynchburg. * Large and windowed front porch has panoramic mountain views. * Two wood burning fireplaces. * Three car attached garage with plenty of space for storage. * Detached workshop with plenty of space that could also be converted for other uses. * Home features large rooms including huge living room, dining room, three large bedrooms, family room, and front and side porches. * Full basement with rec room a full bath and a separate entrance including a side patio.