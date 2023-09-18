The view at this property is simply breath taking. Rolling farm land and a handsome barn right across from the front porch. This ranch atop a partially finished basement offers lots of square footage. Main living level features a large formal living room with bay window over looking front of house. Large kitchen features recessed ceiling with recessed lighting. Corrian counter tops with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and microwave as well as cook top stove. Kitchen features space for breakfast nook dining. Spacious formal dining room off kitchen with handsome chair railing. Very spacious den with exposed beam ceiling. Den walks out to large elevated deck area, perfect for outdoor dining. Laundry closet situated behind kitchen off hallway. Sleeping quarters are all situated down the hallway from living area. Full bath off hall offers dual sink vanity and linen closet as well as full tub/shower surround. Secondary bedrooms are both quite spacious and offer full size closets. Master bedroom is particularly large and offers walk-in closet and attached full bath. Full basement is largely unfinished but offers a third full bath and bonus room that could be a non-conforming bedroom or office.