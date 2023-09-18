Let country roads take you home to peace and quiet on 3+ acres with Blue Ridge mountain views in Wheelers Cove! This 3 br/2ba home features a sunny garden space that is steps away from a refreshing creek that borders one side of the property. The wood burning fireplace makes things extra cozy when there's a chill in the air. The detached garage is a great place to store tools and gear and the above ground pool is great in the summer! Currently the seller's private residence, this would also make a great weekend getaway. Recent upgrades include: new roof in 2019, HVAC replaced in 2015, new kitchen flooring Sept. 2023. Less than 5 miles to US 29, 40 minutes to Charlottesville, 50 minutes to Lynchburg. Zoned A-1 and no HOA. Firefly Fiber internet installed and in use.