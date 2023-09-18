Nestled in the charming and highly sought-after Stuarts Draft area of Augusta County, this delightful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is a testament to comfortable living in a picturesque setting. With thoughtful updates and a welcoming atmosphere, this property is a true gem. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the warm and inviting ambiance of this well-maintained home. The heart of the house is the spacious and functional eat-in kitchen, featuring a beautiful island that serves as a hub for various activities. Whether it's meal prep, homework sessions, or casual snacking, this island provides ample space for it all. It's the perfect place to gather and create memories with family and friends. The property boasts recent improvements, including a new water heater in 2020 and a new driveway in 2021. These upgrades not only enhance the home's functionality but also offer peace of mind to the new owners. This house comes fully equipped, making your move-in process a breeze. Appliances such as the stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washing machine, and dryer are all included, providing convenience and value. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is an opportunity to embrace a relaxed, comfortable, and convenient way of life!