Sky High Ceilings in Stuarts Draft! Open concept floorplan with modern touches throughout. Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace as the focal point and is completely open to the generously sized dining room and kitchen. This Kitchen features tons of cabinets, barn door entry pantry, granite counters, stainless appliances and oversized island with a custom, one-of-a-kind wood island. A sunroom is attached to the living spaces and is perfect for morning coffee/possible office. Main level living potential with a bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Upstairs you will find one full bathroom and two huge bedrooms, one with a large storage area/walk-in closet and both with soaring ceilings. Attached garage adds convenience and storage. The low maintenance fenced-in back yard features two decks and a hot tub area. Conveniently located and in Stump Elementary school district. This one is just in time to be your home for the holidays!