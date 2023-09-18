LIKE NEW ONE LEVEL HOME! Check out this beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home in Stuarts Draft for $350,000. This home features a large level lot with plenty of storage areas for all the toys in the 2 car garage, 2 carports and 3 sheds. Take a dip in the crystal clear pool or just lounge under the shade of the pergola. Since 2018, home has had all new siding, gutters and windows (2021), metal roof, driveway sealing, landscaping, Trex deck (2020), garage door, pool pergola with sun shades (2023), front door (2023), Generac whole house generator, tankless gas hot water heater (2021), Trane system (2019), new flooring throughout, complete kitchen remodel with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hurry up and check out this meticulously maintained ranch home today before it is too late!
3 Bedroom Home in STUARTS DRAFT - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LOCATION, LOCATION!! 30 Minutes to UVA or JMU! 20 Minutes to Downtown Staunton! 5 Minutes to Downtown Waynesboro! Watch the city fireworks fro…
Afton. A private 5 acres with great views. Relax on the comfortable front porch with wood ceilings and fans overlooking the park like front ya…
2BR 2BA unit - one level living, Freshly painted - Available Mid October - NO Utilities included, Lawn work provided. Cul-de-sac location, qui…
Only 5 miles to Nellysford town hub and the Nelson 151 Wine and Brew Trail AND within 30 minutes of Charlottesville - Quality crafted home nes…
Custom-designed brick colonial with complete privacy featuring many outdoor living spaces to enjoy the bucolic setting in the historic Greenwo…