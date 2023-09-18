LIKE NEW ONE LEVEL HOME! Check out this beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home in Stuarts Draft for $350,000. This home features a large level lot with plenty of storage areas for all the toys in the 2 car garage, 2 carports and 3 sheds. Take a dip in the crystal clear pool or just lounge under the shade of the pergola. Since 2018, home has had all new siding, gutters and windows (2021), metal roof, driveway sealing, landscaping, Trex deck (2020), garage door, pool pergola with sun shades (2023), front door (2023), Generac whole house generator, tankless gas hot water heater (2021), Trane system (2019), new flooring throughout, complete kitchen remodel with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hurry up and check out this meticulously maintained ranch home today before it is too late!