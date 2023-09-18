NEW PRICE!!! Immaculate home in the sought after Charleston Park subdivision!! This low maintenance, one level home offers an open layout, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a covered patio, fully fenced yard, and recently installed solar panels! Enjoy cooking your favorite meals or simply entertaining in this amazing kitchen with high-end appliances, backsplash, and custom cabinets with lots of storage. The principal bedroom comes with ample space, a large walk-in closet, en suite laundry room, and a private bath. The private bath features custom cabinets, a makeup vanity, a large tile walk-in shower, and an elegant soaking tub. The private yard comes fully fenced-in, with a stone patio, and a storage shed. Recently installed solar panels (2021-2022) are a great addition to this low maintenance home. Conveniently located close to downtown, shopping, and I-64, makes this home just perfect!