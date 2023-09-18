Rare opportunity to own a Tree Loft stunner in a premier Wintergreen location with magnificent YEAR-ROUND MOUNTAIN VIEWS from inside and out! Walking distance to ski slope, Mt. Inn Village and the Market. This gorgeous 3 bed/3 bath home was beautifully upgraded the last two years by the current owners with a mini split HVAC system; new washer/dryer; exterior paint; new electrical panel; new furniture in family room; new platform, insulation and vapor barrier added to massive storage area beneath and more. Enter the vestibule with tons of storage for ski and hiking equipment. Step inside to find pine paneled vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace, open concept kitchen/dining/family room with entrance to the refurbished deck overlooking the natural and maintenance free landscaping. Kitchen is a perfect gathering spot for family and friends with granite countertops and island, Bosch dishwasher, and more mountain views! Two king bed en suites on the main floor plus a loft with queen bed and bunks easily sleeps a total of 8. Come for the outdoor activities, music festival or just to relax by the warm fire or on the deck with the Three Ridges Mountain Range as your backdrop!