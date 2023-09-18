Custom-designed brick colonial with complete privacy featuring many outdoor living spaces to enjoy the bucolic setting in the historic Greenwood Estate area west of Batesville. This property adjoins conservation easement properties on three sides with panoramic views of the rolling countryside and the Blue Ridge Mountains. The house has so many features; geothermal system, whole house generator, Tulikivi soapstone wood stove, electric vehicle charging station, completely renovated kitchen, new mini-split in bonus room, fire pit area, bluestone terrace, full rear deck, side covered porch, underground electric and paved driveway with a brown pea gravel circle. Two acres in lawn surrounding the home with the balance in mature hardwood forest and long stream frontage. wo-car attached garage with large bonus room above could be used as 5th bedroom and is served by a new mini-split. Internet is currently provided by River Street Networks, formerly SCS Broadband, with a download speed of between 15-35 mbps. Starlink will be installed Wednesday. T