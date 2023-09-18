CHARMING AFTON COTTAGE! Custom built brick cottage with unique tile roof is situated on 4 rolling acres in a quaint Western Albemarle community. On the main level, enjoy a cozy living room with refinished hardwood floors, beautiful interior leaded glass windows & focal white brick wall with Jotul wood stove, that flows into the dining area. The kitchen boasts a beautiful arched brick alcove that houses a vintage cast iron stove for added charm & food prep. Down the hall are 2 spacious bedrooms & a newly updated full bath. The new expansive back deck is perfect for entertaining! Heading up the switch-back stairs to the second level, are another 2 generously sized bedrooms, one with built-in shelving, the other with a sweet niche for reading, or playing, both with ample storage. Finishing off the second floor is a full bath & small office or craft room. Fresh neutral paint throughout, & new carpeting in bedrooms creates a light and airy feel. Walkout terrace level offers a second kitchen & full bath, with a flex space that could be used as family room, home gym, or finish off the entire area to create a separate apartment. Laundry & unfinished storage. New well & whole house filtration system 2021. Water heater 2022.