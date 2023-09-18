Newly Remodeled 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home on 2 acres. New Kitchen, New Baths, New Heat Pump, New Roof and more! Houses like this are rarely available - Don’t Miss Out! 1,452 Finished Square Feet with New Custom Kitchen: Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Solid Surface Counters, Island – Opens to LR. Refinished Oak Flooring, 2 Full Baths (1 en-suite) all with updated Tile Floors, New Vanities, New Hardware & New Fixtures. New Heat Pump + Wood Stove for Backup Heat, Great Open Floor Plan, Brand New Roof... More Features: Fiber Broadband Internet, Living Room, Dining Room with French Doors to Rear Deck, Utility Closet with Washer & Dryer hookups, Energy Efficient Windows, New Lighting, Freshly Painted, Maintenance Free Vinyl Siding, Covered Front Porch, Huge 20’x18’ Rear Deck + rear Patio, Large 20’x12’ Storage Shed, 2 Acre Lot – Level to Gently Rolling - Many Gardening Possibilities. All in peaceful country setting. See it before it's gone.