Welcome to the Sunset Mountain Chalet! This newly renovated, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 4-story townhouse, is centrally located to all of the amenities Wintergreen Resort has to offer. The house comfortably sleeps 9 guests and with its western view, Blue Ridge Mountain sunsets are a daily event! Whether you spend your days hiking, skiing or touring the regions wineries and breweries, this 2,000 SF retreat is the ideal home base in a premier 4-season resort! Ideal for a weekend getaway, family holiday or ski vacation, this spacious home promises adventurous days and relaxing nights the following: Bedroom 1: Queen Bed | Bedroom 2: King Bed | Bedroom 3: Bunk bed with a single, double and trundle bed | Bedroom 4: 2 Twin Beds. Sale includes: 6 Smart TVs, great room w/ floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-
