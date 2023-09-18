Beautiful spacious two story farmhouse/farmette. Location,Location …. 5 Min to Staunton - Riverheads School District - Big Bright Updated Kitchen - Master bedroom and Laundry on the First Floor- Great Front Porch and Elevated Back Deck - Barn and Workshop with Electric- Big Garden Area and even a small creek that runs thru the backyard. Solid Country Home but still 5min to Town and the Interstates