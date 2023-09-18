Looking Forward to Fall? Wait Until You Fall in Love with This! Sellers Almost Loved it Too Much to List it! One of A Kind Gorgeous Custom Remodel ! HGTV Worthy! Immaculate & Full of Luxury Upgrades ! All the Work Has Been Done For You ! 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths! Absolute Must Have Kitchen Features Solid Wood Two-Toned Soft Close Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Ceramic Tile Flooring, White Subway Tile Backsplash, Large Center Island, Pot Rack, Stainless Appliances, Recessed Lighting, Flush Mount Stainless Sink and So Much More ! Gleaming Maple & Acadia Hardwood Floors! Huge Master Suite Complete w/ Sitting Area, Walk-In Closet w/ Shelving! Newly Added Family Room with Beautiful Stone Gas Log Stone Fireplace, 9’ Ceiling and Yes a Rustic Mantle Perfect for Holiday Trimmings ! Finished Basement ! Closets Galore ! Fresh Paint Throughout! All of the Updates Have Been Done For You! You Will Enjoy All of the Outdoor Spaces for Entertaining, A Covered Front & Back Porch, Large Stone Patio Surrounded By Lush Landscaping and Privacy Fencing ! Need More ? Detached Garage Offers Perfect Workshop/Hang Out Spot , Already Finished with 100 Amp Service, 12’ Ceiling,Lift, Heat, Drywall, Concrete Floor, Area for Storage , and it Even Has Cable TV!