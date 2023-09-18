The Cedar single-family home blends function and elegance. Enter the foyer and head to the great room, which flows effortlessly into the gourmet kitchen with island, and the dining area. Beyond that, a hall leads to a powder room and flex space that can be converted into a home office, hobby room, or extra play space. Upstairs 3 of the 4 bedrooms boast walk-in closets. Your luxurious owner's suite features lots of living space, a huge walk-in closet, and a double vanity bath. Enjoy even more space with your own walk-out basement. Come home to a community you love and gather with neighbors at the community tot lot, pavilion, recreational green space, or take a stroll together on the walking trails and just 5 minutes to downtown. Schedule your visit today! *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.