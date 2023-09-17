A perfect combination of country charm and modern convenience, this late 19th century farmhouse is nestled in a private setting with great proximity to amenities. The kitchen with butcher block island, granite counters, stainless appliances, and pendant lighting opens onto both the living room and the east-facing sunroom, which catches beautiful morning light. Upstairs are four large bedrooms and an updated bathroom with separate vanities. Beautiful original pine hardwood floors throughout. The large, level yard is ideal for gardening, entertaining, play and pets. Spacious shed serves as additional storage. The gazebo is a perfect spot for outdoor dining or enjoying the tranquility of the backyard. An oversized, climate controlled two-car garage with workshop space provides plenty of room for hobbies and storage. 5 min from shopping, restaurants & Hwy 64. Only 30 min from Charlottesville.