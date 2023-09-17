A perfect combination of country charm and modern convenience, this late 19th century farmhouse is nestled in a private setting with great proximity to amenities. The kitchen with butcher block island, granite counters, stainless appliances, and pendant lighting opens onto both the living room and the east-facing sunroom, which catches beautiful morning light. Upstairs are four large bedrooms and an updated bathroom with separate vanities. Beautiful original pine hardwood floors throughout. The large, level yard is ideal for gardening, entertaining, play and pets. Spacious shed serves as additional storage. The gazebo is a perfect spot for outdoor dining or enjoying the tranquility of the backyard. An oversized, climate controlled two-car garage with workshop space provides plenty of room for hobbies and storage. 5 min from shopping, restaurants & Hwy 64. Only 30 min from Charlottesville.
4 Bedroom Home in WAYNESBORO - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains is this Palladian inspired masterpiece called Edgemont. Surrounded by 572 acres of rollin…
LOCATION, LOCATION!! 30 Minutes to UVA or JMU! 20 Minutes to Downtown Staunton! 5 Minutes to Downtown Waynesboro! Watch the city fireworks fro…
Beautiful, serene, private, mountaintop chalet boasting mountain view with an 1500 square foot deck, with three large oak trees growing throug…
Only 5 miles to Nellysford town hub and the Nelson 151 Wine and Brew Trail AND within 30 minutes of Charlottesville - Quality crafted home nes…
Afton. A private 5 acres with great views. Relax on the comfortable front porch with wood ceilings and fans overlooking the park like front ya…