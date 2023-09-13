This incredible, impeccably-maintained, move-in-ready home is a must-see! The meticulous landscaping, circle driveway & covered brick front porch are immediately welcoming. Inside, you will find an attention to detail second to none. There is more than enough space to entertain formally or relax informally. The spacious kitchen & dining area with it's oversized island, double-wall oven, walk-in pantry & media nook is the perfect place to whip up a meal. The bedroom floor with 5 bedrooms & 4 full baths is perfect for all & features a bonus room that can be used however you need. The full finished basement boasts two separate entertaining areas, one with a kitchenette, & a spacious home office. All this room makes the working intercom system & surround sound a must! Mature landscaping & trees keeps you shaded or in the sun for fun around the in-ground pool or fire pit. A pool house with kitchenette & full bath keeps the fun outside! Not to be left out are the two detached, two-car garages. One features a finished living area & bedroom on the second floor. These remarks can't begin to serve this magnificent home justice. Please come see for yourself!