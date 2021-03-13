Armstrong: Everyone deserves a voice

A little more than four years ago my brother-in-law called up friends and family members one by one and informed them he is gay.

“Telling my mom on Wednesday was literally the first time I’d ever uttered the words out loud to anyone, including myself,” my brother-in-law said when he announced on Facebook in 2016. “I’ve been lying to myself my whole life and I’m ready to move on from that.”

Some were unsurprised while others were shocked. Some were supportive while others were disappointed. A few were unsure of how they felt.

Sexuality is often confusing and controversial, especially when religion is thrown into the equation. My brother-in-law, like me, was raised in a conservative evangelical Christian home. Growing up in Kentucky in a Christian environment he was taught, like I was in Massachusetts and many of you were here in the Valley, that homosexuality is a sin.

So it’s not surprising he suppressed his homosexuality as a teen and young man in his 20s.

Although unsurprised by his sexuality, I was unsure of how I felt about him being open about it. As a Christian, I had to confront my understanding of what the Bible says about homosexuality with my love for my brother-in-law.