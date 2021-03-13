Armstrong: Everyone deserves a voice

A little more than four years ago my brother-in-law called up friends and family members one by one and informed them he is gay.
“Telling my mom on Wednesday was literally the first time I’d ever uttered the words out loud to anyone, including myself,” my brother-in-law said when he announced on Facebook in 2016. “I’ve been lying to myself my whole life and I’m ready to move on from that.”
Some were unsurprised while others were shocked. Some were supportive while others were disappointed. A few were unsure of how they felt.
Sexuality is often confusing and controversial, especially when religion is thrown into the equation. My brother-in-law, like me, was raised in a conservative evangelical Christian home. Growing up in Kentucky in a Christian environment he was taught, like I was in Massachusetts and many of you were here in the Valley, that homosexuality is a sin.
So it’s not surprising he suppressed his homosexuality as a teen and young man in his 20s.
Although unsurprised by his sexuality, I was unsure of how I felt about him being open about it. As a Christian, I had to confront my understanding of what the Bible says about homosexuality with my love for my brother-in-law.
Despite my inner struggle with the Bible, I was sad he felt he had to hide who he truly is from his family and friends. I reflected on my role in him not being able to be honest about his sexuality.
I also was proud of him. Understanding the conservative Christian culture, I knew how brave he was to be honest and risk rejection.
A few weeks after my brother-in-law told my wife he was gay, we saw him in Kentucky for Thanksgiving. Being a native New Englander who tends to be blunt, I peppered him with questions about his sexuality. He helped me gain a better understanding of the pain and shame some members of the LGBTQ community are forced to wrestle with.
“I knew I had an attraction to guys, but I was able to write it off as anything else that I could think of,” my brother-in-law said in his 2016 Facebook post. “So when pop culture started telling me I exhibited all the warning signs it kind of all started adding up and completely freaking me out. I was raised to think being gay was wrong and unnatural, so my teens and 20s were spent trying to suppress it, ignore it, hide it, and beg and plead to God to make it go away.”
I wish I could end this column by saying my brother-in-law lived happily ever after since sharing his sexuality. But it wouldn’t be true. Sadly, he sometimes feels judged by those closest to him.
“My sexuality isn’t political, it’s a part of who I am,” my brother-in-law wrote in an email to family members a few months ago sharing how upsetting the past four years have been at times. “The reason my sexuality is so easily written off is because it’s not believed and respected in the first place.”
However, he now longer feels any shame. Instead, he is embracing who he is after hiding it for so many years.
Like many Christians, I am unsure what the Bible says about transgender. But I do know God deeply loves everyone and wants me to do likewise. I also think theological discussions belong less on the opinion page of a community newspaper and more in private conversations between Christians as they seek to grow in their faith. Which is why The News Virginian publishes columns by local religious leaders on our weekly Faith & Values page, not on the Perspectives page, in the hope it encourages and uplifts readers who are facing struggles in life.
I have a passion for community journalism. That’s why I work at The News Virginian. Perhaps this newspaper has not been as inclusive as it should be. I don’t want anyone to feel disrespected. Moving forward, The News Virginian wants to make sure that everyone has a voice, including the LGBTQ+ community.
Derek Armstrong is the managing editor of The News Virginian.