Brewer: “Deer” is a four-letter word

For those of us who enjoy a flower or a vegetable garden and plants and shrubs in our yards, “deer” is truly a four-letter word. When I was boy back in the hills of West Virginia, there were no deer to speak of. Now, we have deer that bed down in our backyard – or used to.

We stopped the deer from coming in our yard with a six-foot high fence. Deer can jump that high, but they need safe landing places and we have taken those away. Then, the squirrels then took over as public garden enemy number one. When my wife Nancy set out potted plants, the squirrels had a field day – digging up everything in sight, as they did freshly planted seeds in my garden. What the squirrels missed, the rabbits finished off. Raccoons also made their presence known. One night, a raccoon ate every single tomato I had on the vines. They also made a raid in our goldfish pond, taking several of the larger goldfish and eating a number of large snails that we had to keep the pond clean.

I have now declared subdivision war on not only deer, but also rabbits, squirrels and raccoons – all of which can destroy a garden.