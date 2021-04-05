Brewer: It's a good time to catch shad and stripers

Listen.

Did you hear that splash? That was a hickory shad that hit a fisherman’s jig, leaped high in the air and did a belly flop on the lower Roanoke River down near Weldon, NC.

But there are bigger splashes to be heard in the next few weeks. That’s because vast numbers of striped bass will be chasing the shad upriver, eating them and anything else in sight as they push their way up the Roanoke River into Virginia’s Staunton River heading towards Buggs Island Lake.

Some of the best fishing in the entire world is right around the corner.

Every year, thousands of Virginians head for a place called Weldon, NC on the Roanoke River, buy an out of state fishing license and catch a hundred or more striped bass a day. Some of these stripers run 10 to 20 pounds. It is non-stop action, as zany as a Marx Brothers movie.

Both shad and striped bass are an anadromous species of fish – meaning they spend time in both salt and fresh water, and in both cases, the fish begin moving out of the ocean in March and head upriver to spawn, with the shad getting a head start.