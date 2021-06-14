Brewer: The cicadas are coming

The cicadas are coming. The Brood X, or 17-year cicadas, emerge from their beds in the earth every 17 years. That’s a long nap. There are a number of different types of these locust creatures. Some pop out every 13 years and some more frequently, but these big, fat red-eyed monster-looking cicadas are due this year. Right now, actually.

They will be in parts of Virginia, but not all. If they happen to come near a river or lake near you, you’re in luck if you like to fish. If you are a fish and a big, fat juicy cicada lands in the water near you, it’s like you hit the lottery.

About 17 years ago, my buddy Dave Gladwell called me from his home in Bedford. Dave said he had a friend with a spring-fed trout pond and the fish had outgrown their confines. He wanted Dave to come catch some and take them home. What are friends for? Dave agreed and called me to help. That was an easy sell. I was there the next morning.

When we arrived at the small pond, we saw – not trout – but torpedoes cruising the pond. These were huge rainbow trout.