When you think of America and what it represents, one word that may come to mind is “freedom.”

Growing up, I was always taught that America was the freest country in the world and that you could be anyone or anything; in America, anything is possible.

There is no denying that this country was founded by stealing land from Indigenous people, raping, murdering, and enslaving many people. Yet, some people are trying to keep our country’s brutal beginning from being taught in school; some are running for local school board. They want to whitewash our history.

Many states are pushing to ban the LGBTQ-plus community, pushing false narratives and actively fear-mongering. Republican officials have inserted themselves into love, gender identity, and sexual orientation. June is Pride Month, and we are seeing members of the trans community targeted, discounted and murdered.

We’ve recently seen the repeal of abortion and reproductive rights. Republican elected officials demand control over one of the most personal decisions a pregnant person can make and the available birth control options.

Folks in the disability community often face difficulty traveling due to a lack of accessible transportation, accessible bathrooms, accessible buildings, and safe sidewalks. It can be impossible to find an accessible apartment. You risk losing your benefits if you want to get married or move out of state. Treatment options and treatment providers are dictated by insurance and legislation. Freedom is access and choice.

Historically, freedom has been for straight white men, but right now, this could be the time to right our wrongs, admit our past mistakes, and grow, heal and progress as a country. Let’s make this country freer for everyone by making the government stop legislating our lives and allow everyone to live in the best way they can because, after all, isn’t that what we all want? That is what America should stand for, freedom for everyone. There is no actual freedom for anyone until we are all equal.