The first few days in July have been the hottest ever on record. Not just the hottest this year, this decade, nope, hottest ever.

The world has been burning up, and instead of protesting our government’s refusal to tackle climate change and ensure a safe, clean planet for us all, we spend part of our Fourth of July holiday in line to get cheap gas at Sheetz.

We all know the bees are dying. Headlines for years have been warning us that the collapse of our bee colonies will lead to our starvation because we need bees to pollinate the food we need to eat to survive. Yet, every day in Waynesboro, someone is spraying chemicals to create a neon green, weedless, lifeless yard and using noisy, smelly, polluting lawnmowers, weed whackers, and my biggest pet peeve, the leaf blower.

We can all make personal choices to lessen our environmental footprint right now, but until governments and big companies step up, our little steps aren’t going to make the difference the planet needs. It’s essential that we all massively decrease our plastic use. Plastic is now present in our rainwater, fish, and our bloodstreams. But me giving up yogurt to avoid plastic will not have the impact it would have if the yogurt company stopped using plastic.

We as individuals must demand better from our government and corporations.

Their power and influence could change the path we are currently on. We have the power with our vote to encourage politicians to support investing in clean, renewable technology. We have the power to not spend our money on items that don’t fit with our ethics.

Sacrifice is hard. Not having clean air is harder. Being forced to stay indoors because the air was so unhealthy due to the Canadian wildfires is hard. We can no longer ignore the red flags. We must step up and demand massive changes to save us.

Are you in?