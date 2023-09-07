Like many in the area, I’ve been paying attention to the story of Khaleesi Cuthriell and her tragic death. I could barely get through the articles detailing the evidence shown during the trial. It made me sick to my stomach.

I have to shut my brain off from imagining her final days and moments because the thought of how this little girl died is just too painful to accept.

I am so angry that this happened, so many adults failed her, and that the system set up to protect kids failed again. The word “failed” doesn’t begin to describe how screwed up it was to leave a child in the custody of these abusers with no supervision or follow-up.

Society can easily blame Child Protective Services, the police, the abusers, her biological parents, and the “system.” But we all need to look in the mirror as well. We allow this by not demanding changes to our laws and enforcement regarding child abuse. I won’t write what I think should happen to adults who hurt and abuse children.

Last month, an article in the paper detailed how a Fishersville man admitted to choking and raping a child under 15 years old and got six years in prison. It’s shocking that this man admits to grooming and raping this child, then gets offered and accepts a deal to serve six years. His victim will forever be changed and will carry the weight of being a child rape survivor for the rest of her life, impacting her relationships and ability to trust forever.

Until we as a society get involved and demand that things change, they never will. Consider becoming a foster parent, consider volunteering and/or supporting CASA and Valley’s Children Advocacy Center. Vote for elected officials who will fund resources and programs for survivors, prevention, and education programs and resources. Vote for a local Commonwealth Attorney who will investigate and prosecute child abuse cases.