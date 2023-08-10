It’s been several months since Waynesboro made national news after our newly elected Vice Mayor Jim Wood made homophobic slurs on his podcast about our Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

I’m not going to rehash how these hateful and hurtful comments were not surprising to anyone who has listened to Jim Wood’s now-defunct right-wing podcast. Our city council stood firm, united in condemning Jim Woods’ remarks, which I was very proud to see. They came out swinging that while they didn’t have the power to kick Wood off council, they wanted to demonstrate that hate like this will not be tolerated in Waynesboro.

It’s been months, and a City Council Code of Conduct has not been developed to address how we expect our elected officials to act and represent us. There has been no development on how to prevent something like this in the future and how to remove someone from office who needs to be removed. It is shocking that we didn’t have these things in place before, but now that we’ve had such a severe incident, we need this addressed.

I am calling on my fellow citizens to reach out to our city council members and encourage them to complete a Code of Conduct, schedule public hearings, vote on them and get it done.

Voters, we have the power. We can have a council that aligns with our ethics and who we want to be as a city. We have the power; we must show up, be informed, be engaged, and vote! Thoroughly research the people asking for your vote. Have you ever considered running for office? Do you have a friend or colleague you know would make a great leader? Ask them to run for office! We need good candidates and good people to step up and run. Our democracy depends on citizen involvement.

We deserve to have elected officials that promote our city as a loving, welcoming city. Officials that respect all citizens and want to see our city grow equitably. Let’s get to work on creating a Code of Conduct for our City Council members and creating a city that respects everyone.