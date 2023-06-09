There was an old joke from when southern Democrats were dominant, trying to point out the potential problem of automatic party allegiance.

“An elderly church lady, an ardent Democrat, was asked if she would vote for the devil if he were the party’s choice. She briefly thought about it and replied, “I sure wouldn’t have in the primary.”

A single party having control of a locality is even less democratic if there is no primary, no competition for those nominations. There have been several skirmishes challenging local party leadership over the past number of years. Although messy, those disagreements were necessary for meaningful competition. But I have seen little competition for individual office nominations.

But now, a weak vetting of candidates, friends of officials slotted in, and little public notice of the process has resulted in a county government that seems not to reflect the principles of the electorate.

Credit must be given to our Republican friends for their ability to win election after election. That ability has effectively made our Democratic neighbors not just winless but non-existent.

But to quote Garth Brooks, some of God’s greatest gifts are unanswered prayers. Or, more precisely, Luke 12:48: “From everyone who has been given much, much will be demanded; and from the one who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked.” In winning total control of county governing comes 100% responsibility for the results.

The Augusta citizenry is not a complex lot. They believe more in self-dependence than government involvement. The stated principles of the GOP suit them just fine: limited government, limited taxation, and property rights, which makes the recent work of a 100% Republican Augusta County Board of Supervisors so confounding.

Since 2017 local taxation has soared from $73 million to $96 million. The 31.5% increase exceeds even the inflation rate. This is because the board was not content with living in the same financially challenging world as its taxpayers. Deciding to raise tax rates and adding new taxes meant the leaders used the power to tax, so all special project choices remained alive.

The choice to add 5 cents to Real Estate, 10 cents to Personal Property (cars), 50% tax increases on both meals and lodging, and still needing to initiate a $.15 per pack cigarette tax means we have gone from a fledging country rejecting “taxation without eepresentation” to now a county cowering to “taxation without justification.”

Not a single penny, dime, or dollar of the new taxes went to emergency services or education. Every cent was added to the county surplus. The revenue from growth and inflation was sufficient for all the spending in the last five years. No new taxes were needed for what was spent.

Of the $23 million from old and new revenue sources, our kids and teachers got just 17%. The big boys took 83%, ensuring no stopping the vanity spending for million-dollar specialty equipment and a hundred-million-million-dollar courthouse.

I recently read Staunton is likely to approve a solar farm on county-annexed land. It is revealing that an acreage-challenged community has allowed a farmer to make a buck on “his” land. Maybe they think they have no justification for denying if there is no harm to anyone, utilizing passive receptors of sun power. This, while a controlling board of supervisors has created hardships in doing the same on open county acreage.

Taxing when no need exists, and refusing land use that helps with no harm, reveals a sense of self greater than a sense of purpose.

Democracy demands citizen effort. We need more people like Isaiah offering to lead: “Here am I, send me.”