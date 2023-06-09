As a committed Democrat, I have to say I love Republican investigations into Democratic “wrongdoing” or “criminal activity.” It’s so satisfying.

Why? Because no matter how much they spend or how many years they toil, they never find anything criminal.

Why? Because out of the two parties, there is only one full of criminal activity, and hey, it isn’t the Democrats.

Let’s look at the following:

Remember the Clintons? When the GOP spent over $82 million of taxpayer money on four investigations into their investments, the result brought no charges — no criminal wrongdoing.

Republicans, when Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, held investigations into the attack on Benghazi, Libya, in 2012. They held her responsible for the deaths of Americans.

After 62 hours of testimony from 255 witnesses, including that of the Secretary, 13 reports, and over 2500 pages of a conclusive report? No charges were brought.

Congressional committees had an unlimited budget, spending $8,000 daily on the Benghazi hearings. That’s $22 million! That makes a total of about $100 million spent by Republicans on hearings and investigations into Hillary Clinton without anything to show for it.

And not learning their lesson, Republicans used the FBI to investigate the emails Hillary Clinton sent as Secretary of State.

Result? A report that “no reasonable prosecutor would bring charges.” This wasted a further $20 million, according to the conservative online magazine American Thinker.

Democrats, of course, feel a bit of smug satisfaction at these vindications, but mostly we resent the enormous waste of taxpayers’ money.

President Barack Obama wasn’t exempt from GOP investigations. There was the complaint from the Trump administration that Obama spied on his campaign.

That went nowhere fast.

In 2020, the GOP insisted that Obama somehow “unmasked” the identity of Trump official Mike Flynn in an intelligence report. Right-wing extremist Republican senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson were like rabid dogs in their zeal to “get” Obama.

Result? Of course: Nothing. No wrongdoing.

And then came the Bidens. Most of all, for Republican investigation fodder: President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Make no mistake. Hunter Biden has been no angel in conducting his personal life. He will tell you he was a long-time drug user and addict.

His personal life was a mess for many years. Joe and Jill Biden stood by him during those struggles.

The Republicans, however, have been investigating what they see as shady business dealings by the young Biden, and maybe there’s almost some logic to this: Hunter Biden’s life was out of control. He was an emotional mess, an addict grieving the loss of his brother, Beau.

But the GOP, as usual, went too far, inserting President Biden into his son’s practices.

What did they find after four months of investigation? As the Washington Post reported, “After many public accusations of corruption against Mr. Biden and his family, the first report of the premier House G.O.P. inquiry showed no proof of such misconduct.”

No criminal activity was discovered on Hunter Biden’s part. Still, more importantly, according to the Post this month, “Republicans conceded that they had yet to find evidence of a specific corrupt action Mr. Biden took in office in connection with any of the business deals his son entered into.”

Case closed?

Why no.

The Republican head of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, said, “This committee is investigating President Biden and his family’s shady business dealings to capitalize on Joe Biden’s public office that risks our country’s national security.”

He insists that the president — not just his son — would be the target of his investigation, which he said would now “enter a new phase.”

So far, Comer’s committee has issued four bank subpoenas, obtained thousands of financial records, and spoken with several people he describes as whistle-blowers.

This will lead to nothing and cost Americans a lot of money. What a waste.

That brings me to Jim Jordan, House Republican, Chair of the Judiciary. He vowed never to stop investigations into Democrats, and so far, since Republicans gained their small minority in the House, he’s been doing just that — to no avail.

I can’t help but wonder what, if Republicans brought their investigative energies into actual governing, how much better off America would be.

But I digress.

Jim Jordan, as might be expected (even following an “investigation” into NYC’s Attorney General Alvin Bragg that went nowhere), vows to investigate the Clintons.

Again.

In the meantime, can someone please get to the bottom of how and why Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law (who, unlike Hunter Biden, who has never worked politically, was a senior advisor to Trump), was given $2 billion dollars by the Saudi government?