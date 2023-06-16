We have known the “Parable of the Good Samaritan” most of our lives. Yet, that phrase is not Scripture. Editors of our Bible translations inserted it at the top of the parable to aid our study.

So, why do we call the Samaritan “good” when Jesus didn’t? Moreover, is there harm in continuing to do so?

In Jesus’ time, the long history of hatred between Jews and Samaritans was mutual, public, and daily (John 4:1-42). Yet, Jesus accepted Samaritans as they were, and many followed him as Samaritans (v. 39-42).

One problem is that the “Good Samaritan” (capitalized, like a title) may imply that his exemplary behavior is what brought him “eternal life,” and that our own depends on that, too. This misses the point, though, that God’s grace extends to people who are not good and enables them to live like this Samaritan. He already had eternal life, which is reflected in his lifestyle. To borrow a medical term, eternal life was a “pre-existing condition,” and his behavior demonstrated it.

Another problem is that Jesus described him as a Samaritan, not a Christian. This cuts through doctrinal, denominational, and theological purity to the core. Jesus made a Samaritan the hero of his story and, thus, for us in our discipleship!

Upon the movie screen of the Samaritan’s “badness,” Jesus created a video of someone who lived the eternal life he taught. God had already reached through his “bad” theology, religious beliefs, and even his “bad self,” usually thought to prevent salvation. They didn’t. They couldn’t. Those were stumbling blocks for those who hated Samaritans, not for God.

So, who might be “bad Samaritans” today who represent eternal life in relation to persons lying half-dead on the side of a dangerous Jericho road — or a modern interstate highway?

What if we reframe that Samaritan parable that Jesus told to someone asking him about eternal life? It is from Luke 1:25-37 (TEV):

“There was once a man going down from Washington, D.C., to Roanoke, when, at a rest stop along Interstate 81, robbers attacked, stripped, and beat him up, leaving him half dead.

“It so happened that the pastor of a megachurch was driving down that road and pulled into that same rest stop, but when he saw the man, he drove on by on the other side and back onto the interstate. In the same way, a deacon from another church pulled in, drove over closer and looked at him, and drove on by and back onto the interstate.

“But a member of the nearby Samaritan Community Church, who happened to be gay, was driving that way and stopped there; when she saw him, her heart was filled with compassion. She went over to him, poured ointment and wine on his wounds, and bandaged them; then, she put the man into her car and took him to an inn, where she cared for him.

“The next day, she took out her credit card and gave it to the innkeeper. ‘Take care of him,’ she told the innkeeper, ‘and when I return this way, I will pay you whatever else you spend on him.’

“And Jesus concluded, ‘In your opinion, which of these three acted like a neighbor toward the man attacked by the robbers?’

“The teacher of the Law answered, ‘the one who was kind to him.’

“Jesus replied, ‘You go, then, and do the same.’”

We note that the person talking with Jesus refused to say the word “Samaritan,” reminiscent of those today who won’t say the word “gay,” using instead “homosexual,” often in a demeaning tone.

Samaritans, as Jesus described them, are living among us today. How blessed we are if we know one, even more so if you happen to be one.