Followers of Jesus are involved with him in two dimensions of personhood: our internal and our external “selves.” It’s a simplistic distinction, of course, but it can help us to understand the complexity of our “psyche,” the Biblical Greek word for our soul or self-hood.

Interestingly, it’s not that we “have” a soul; instead, we are one! It extends from the top of our heads to the bottom of our feet and from the fingertips of one hand to those of the other, including everything in between those points.

Examples of our inward discipleship are found in private communion with God through nature (“I come to the Garden Alone”); in personal prayer for repentance, re-commitment, or in devotional reading; even in experiencing one’s “dark night of the soul.” Rather than being “individualism,” this can be a filling up of one’s “self” or soul with God, as Jesus did — ”away from the crowds.”

Poetry offers many examples of “inward discipleship.” One poem is “Alien Path,” the author unknown to me, perhaps Carl S. Holt. Note the personal, inward journey of one who has experienced stunning personal spiritual insight.

“I walked along an alien path with eyes that would not see; I raged and cursed and fought against an unseen enemy; Anger and sorrow, pain and fear, all paved my tortured road; Until, at last, I prayed to God to ease my weary load; A light came shining from his face; A light to help me see; My enemy came into view; The one I fought was me!”

Another poem put to music comes from the traditional hymn “Rescue the Perishing” by William Howard Doane. Its personal “inward” theme reveals a difficult journey that offers hope.

“Down in the human heart, crushed by the Temptor, feelings lie buried that Grace can restore; Touched by a loving heart, wakened by kindness, chords that were broken, will vibrate once more.”

If these poetic reflections can inspire our inward discipleship, can poetry also inspire us toward an “outward discipleship,” one that leads us to encounters like the ones Jesus had by blessing and challenging individuals, family, religious groups, and the government — even toward the social sins within race, poverty, health care, education, employment, sex, and gender?

Here are a few lines from a poem by James Russell Lowell, entitled “The Present Crisis,” that can inspire us toward “outward discipleship”:

“Truth forever on the scaffold; Wrong forever on the throne; yet, that scaffold sways the future; and, behind the dim unknown stands God within the shadow, keeping watch above his own.”

Here is a call for confidence in God’s presence as we take those necessary outward and risky steps toward correcting the injustices in our society and our churches.

Such “outward discipleship” is seen in the examples of Jesus and before him in such Old Testament prophets as Nathan, who challenged King David, and the “Social Justice Prophets” of Amos, Micah, Isaiah, and other prophets, priests, and judges who challenged the many social sins–and sinners–of their day.

There is an essential balance between our discipleship’s inner and outward aspects. Each person is unique in their emotional, psychological, physical, and other elements of individual giftedness and development. Because of this uniqueness, two circles may demonstrate our discipleship.

For some of us, the circle of “inner discipleship” might be three or four times larger than the circle of “outer discipleship” next to it, seemingly out of proportion. Another person may be just the reverse; their outer discipleship is immensely larger than their inner discipleship. These can change over time as each person grows to recognize the need to bring them into balance through relationships with other disciples, both peers and teachers.

Judging who is the better disciple is not the point. What is important for each of us is to live fully in a growing relationship with God and others as we represent the church Jesus continues to lead through us.