Bell: Officials should never reverse election results

For more than a decade failed negotiations between Staunton and Augusta County have produced no solution to the problem of relocating the courts and the county seat.

In 2016 the decision making was wisely turned over to Augusta County voters in the form of a referendum that those voters defeated. Those same voters made their will known with the full understanding that a 10-year window of time would exist before another referendum could be brought forward.

Clearly county officials did not feel bound by those results and having lost, they now want to change the outcome of that vote by using legislation to disenfranchise the voters who rejected the idea and thought they had done so for at least 10 years.

Presently two pieces of legislation are making their way through the General Assembly; House Bill 902 (John Avoli, R-Staunton) and Senate Bill 283 (Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta). The bills are identical and call for a new referendum to be held this year, five years earlier than the initial moratorium called for.

Both bills have several qualifiers, all of which seem to favor the county since city voters will have no say in the matter. Even if held now the new referendum would be binding whereas the previous one was not. Translated that means they are taking voters out of the equation. If the referendum were to pass the county gets their wish and can remove the courthouse. Should it fail, it would still require the two bodies to reach a mutual agreement on how to renovate in order to keep the courthouse from moving. They have failed to reach any kind of mutual agreement in 15 years so how do they make that happen now?

Here’s how. The county has sweetened the deal by offering the courthouse and several other adjacent downtown properties, all of which are in disrepair and in need of renovation, restoration and/or demolition, to the city for next to nothing in return for them signing off on an agreement. Because of years and years of neglect and lack of proper maintenance on the building, estimated costs to renovate the courthouse for the city to use as a judicial facility range from roughly $10-20 million, none of which is presently included in the capital improvement plan. Since the property has been recognized as an historical structure, there may or may not be historic tax credits to be had, but there will also be many rules and regulations and specifications on how to do it and what can be done. Rest assured the bulk of that cost will fall on the taxpayers once again.

The current general district courts building, proposed to be re-purposed as a law enforcement facility, is estimated to cost between $12-28 million. The capital improvement plan includes such a project but at a cost of $10 million projected to be funded with general obligation bonds in FY 2026. In a best-case scenario taxpayers get a bill for at least $2 million. Cost estimates on the other properties, even demolition costs, are not estimated, but it is safe to say they too would run into the millions.

The most troublesome in all this remains to be the way it is being sought. It is never right for elected or appointed officials, at any level of government, to attempt to reverse the outcome of a fair and honest election because they didn’t get the results they wanted. It is especially troubling that legislators are complicit in this side door approach to deny the voters their chosen outcome. In our system of government, we allow for these defeated referendums to be reconsidered after 10 years.

Voters who rejected the 2016 proposal believed those were the terms and conditions of that vote and no one, no one, should be able to move the goalposts at halftime hoping for a different outcome.

Richard “Dickie” Bell is a former delegate who represented the 20th District.