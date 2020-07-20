There are lots of football programs that fear going to Alabama. When you have to go up against national powerhouses like the Auburn Tigers and the Crimson Tide of Alabama, there is good reason to be afraid.
There is something else to fear from the state of Alabama, but this involves fish. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (formerly called the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries) has issued an APB for a strain of black bass called Alabama bass, a species which threatens the largemouth bass fishery in Virginia, and that’s big business – big as in millions and millions of dollars.
Here’s the scoop.
There are 12 known species of black bass including largemouth, smallmouth, spotted bass and other lesser known species, but there is also an Alabama strain of black bass. According to our state’s biologist, Alabama bass are native to Georgia and Alabama, occurring primarily in large lakes and rivers. But now this invasive species has been found in Lake Gaston, Claytor Lake, Philpott Lake and Martinsville Reservoir. They are also suspected to be present in Diascund Reservoir and other lakes.
So why is this a concern?
This species represents a serious threat to our largemouth bass fishery. Alabama bass are very aggressive and can outcompete largemouth in the same environment, causing a serious decline to what is currently Virginia’s most popular gamefish. In Lake Norman outside Charlotte, largemouth bass populations are now less than 8% of their former numbers because of the more dominant Alabama bass.
I can personally attest to this.
My brother has a house at Lake Norman and we frequently visit. While the kids are water skiing, we enjoy fishing from the dock for catfish and other species. We also do a little casting with lures for bass. The first bass we caught there was different. It looked like a largemouth, sort of, but it was darker in color with more pronounced splotches on the sides. These fish were tremendous fighters but almost every fish we caught was a clone – 10 or 12-inches. And strangely, the fish had a strange tooth patch on its tongue, similar to a saltwater croaker. It turns out that they were all Alabama bass and the reason they were all the same size is that they tend to become stunted because of over population.
Basically, the largemouth are no more in Lake Norman and the Game Department is concerned that Smith Mountain Lake may now be in danger.
The Game Department t warns that it is illegal to stock fish in a public body of water without an authorization from the state. Anyone with knowledge of intentional stockings of Alabama or spotted bass should contact DWR law enforcement at (800) 237-5712 or WildCrime@dgif.virginia.gov.
So how can you tell if you catch an Alabama bass? Alabama bass have a dark, blotchy lateral band from head to tail, and spots below this band while largemouth bass have a more continuous lateral band. If you catch a bass with a tooth patch on the tongue, it is almost certainly an Alabama strain.
Says the Game Department, “Anglers who suspect they have captured an Alabama Bass should take a picture of the fish, clip off a thumbnail-sized portion of one of the pelvic fins, and store the fin clip dry in an envelope. The pelvic fins are located on the bottom of the fish, just under the head. They should then either contact the DGIF at fisheries@dgif.virginia.gov or at (804) 367-1293.”
There is no question that Alabama bass represent a serious threat to Virginia’s freshwater fisheries and to the economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.