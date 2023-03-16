In early March 2020, we were living our lives, going to work, seeing live music, attending conferences, and shopping for ourselves.

Then, we were told around March 13 to hunker down for a few weeks, which changed our lives forever — three years of Zoom meetings, Zoom conferences, Zoom family gatherings, online shopping, and grocery pick-ups. Millions of lives were lost.

Although it feels like life has returned to normal to some degree, with people having returned to work in person and begun to travel and attend significant events again, people are dying from COVID daily. It continues to spread through our communities and make people sick.

Many folks have been left struggling with the impact of long-term COVID, myself included. My colleagues and I often discuss the mental fog, the exhaustion, and the lingering cough. But unfortunately, most primary care doctors don’t know how to support their patients best, and patients are left waiting for research and treatment options to catch up. Some suffering from long-term impacts from COVID have found relief in acupuncture, seeing a homeopathic provider, and getting vitamin infusions. Still, those options are often not covered by insurance and are not accessible to all.

We deserve more flexibility regarding insurance covering various treatments, and it’s time for us to stop allowing insurance companies to control our medical options. We want folks to be able to work, be productive, and be healthy. Let’s figure out a way to make that more achievable for more people. We must prioritize funding COVID research for years to come.

Finally, we must be better prepared for the next pandemic. So many of the most vulnerable people in our communities were left to suffer because of the lack of political will and leadership. Let’s use this three-year mark as a time to reflect on lessons learned, find ways to change the systems that let us down during COVID, and work on electing leaders that will put aside politics to follow science, facts, and the experts to keep our communities safe and healthy.