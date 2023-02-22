Black History Month was created to honor and celebrate the accomplishments of Black Americans, and this year’s theme is Black Resistance. I encourage everyone to support local organizations working towards the equity of Black Americans, like the Waynesboro NAACP, which organizes folks to vote and hosts numerous events, like the Martin Luther King, Jr program, the Juneteenth celebration, and their inspirational annual banquet.

Another impactful local organization is RISE. They are doing powerful work in educating kids, holding financial seminars, and they host the most amazing life-changing conferences.

Today, we are seeing voter suppression and other techniques to disenfranchise voters. Republicans are working hard to roll back early voting, and other Democratic legislation passed that has increased the accessibility of voting. Unfortunately, restricting voting disproportionately impacts people of color.

Last month, we saw yet another video of the murder of an unarmed Black man at the hands of police. We desperately need meaningful police reform.

There is a radical right-wing movement to whitewash our country’s history by changing what is taught in schools and banning certain books. Our kids deserve truth in education.

Days after swearing in the first Black man elected to Waynesboro City Council, the mural painted on the YMCA building depicting a Black father swimming with his daughter was vandalized with a swastika. There was no official response from our city council that hate has no home here.

If we all don’t start organizing, supporting groups doing anti-racism work, and voting for change, the racism in this country will continue to rip us apart and keep us from being the great country we could be. As a white person, it’s essential to use this month to think of ways you can use your privilege to eradicate racism. The only way white supremacy will die is if good white people step up, listen to Black voices, and do the hard work to dismantle racist systems and how they infiltrate every aspect of our society.

Support Black businesses, read Black authors, support Black art, and use your voice for justice and equality all year long!

Black lives matter.