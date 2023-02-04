When someone tells you that they are “pro-life,” what does that mean to you? Maybe they are anti-abortion, but what else does that term mean? I’ve listened to what “pro-life” elected officials say and researched what “pro-life” groups advocate for. But unfortunately, all I see is them fighting to make abortion illegal, but nothing about fighting to ensure that life already born and breathing is protected, healthy and safe.

When I think about what pro-life should be, it is fighting to ensure everyone has healthcare, including dental, eye and mental health coverage and access.

Pro-life means having access to healthy, safe food, not food that has been heavily processed, filled with chemicals and food dyes.

Being pro-life should mean that you think everyone should have a roof over their head.

Being pro-life means you are sick of people being gunned down at grocery stores, movie theaters and schools.

Being pro-life should imply that you support finding solutions to ending hunger.

Being pro-life could mean you support criminal justice reform and hate that we lock up more people than any other country and still practice inhumane, ineffective strategies like solitary confinement.

Being pro-life means you believe that everyone deserves dignity and respect.

But oddly enough, every single politician who claims to be pro-life votes against programs and funding resources to make sure every person born has a home, food to eat, access to healthcare, education, and the opportunity to prosper for their entire life.

It’s time to start evaluating our definitions, realize the power of and be more deliberate with our words. I am, in fact, pro-life because I am pro-choice. I support abortion access, and I support ensuring that every baby brought into this world has enough food, stable housing, good education and every opportunity to live a long, happy, healthy life of their choice. I am pro-life because I support funding mental health, addiction resources, and healthcare for everyone. I am pro-life because I support sensible gun reform.

Pro-life means more than just being pro-forced birth.