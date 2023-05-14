Recently, I attended an Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting and learned that our SAW area animal shelter is in dire need of support.

I heard complaints of staff burnout, being overworked, and inability to keep up with the amount of work and animals dumped on them. However, I’m pleased to hear about the new shelter manager’s steps to hire and train staff, secure grants, and work with rescue groups. It’s encouraging to see that positive changes are coming.

I support creating an animal shelter citizen commission with representatives from every locality, from local rescue groups and animal experts who would provide oversight, advocacy, and support, would bring issues of concern to Waynesboro City Council, and create open communication and transparency.

Our shelter has a current save rate of 96%! That is something to be celebrated and speaks volumes of the hard work and dedication of the staff there. The shelter has strong relationships with local rescue groups like Cats Cradle and Augusta Dog Adoptions. That can only be sustained if the community supports rescue groups and the shelter. If you can’t currently adopt a new pet, you can share the bios of available animals, volunteer, or give financially.

We need a progressive spay and neuter program to target feral cat colonies and offer the community free spay and neuter options. We need a more responsible way to return animals to their owners affordably. Everyone could avoid purchasing an animal from a breeder or puppy mill and instead adopt from the shelter or a rescue group.

These animals are living creatures who deserve dignity, safety, and a good, loving home. These adorable, voiceless puppies and kittens need humans to speak up for them. Can you contact your elected officials and ask them to support our animal shelter, the staff, and rescue groups? Can you share their posts on your social media? Can you commit to adopting your new best friend or becoming a volunteer at the shelter or local rescue group?