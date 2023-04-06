Spring is here, and I am here to challenge you to support the essential lives of bees and butterflies while doing less work.

We are used to the look of the traditional yard, cut perfectly with straight mow lines, no weeds, and everything manicured. But, starting today, you can begin to implement some more natural practices to support insect and bird life by making more gardens, planting native plants, and decreasing the amount of non-native, invasive plants on your property.

Stop treating your yard with chemicals and let it grow naturally. Those pretty dandelions are some of the first food sources for bees in the early spring. Unfortunately, chemicals that kill weeds and make the yard bright and neon green find their way into our drinking water supply! If we want clean water for ourselves, our families, and our pets, we must stop overusing chemicals to create an artificial yard that provides zero habitats and kills the critters we rely on to pollinate our food.

“No Mow May” has become a popular trend, though given our lack of an actual winter, we need to change it to “No Mow March.” I love having a fun excuse not to mow for an entire month. In early spring, butterflies, moths and other beneficial insects are hatching and coming out from hibernation. Mowing early in the early spring kills them. Just give them a chance to warm up, wake up and emerge. I mow my yard less often, and it’s been so rewarding to see how it’s helped my little ecosystem in my front yard, such a variety of bees and wasps I didn’t even know existed.

Will you accept the challenge of doing less work and letting your yard go more natural?

If you want to learn more about programs to make your property more natural, contact the Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation Board about their Best Management Practices program, the Dept of Conservation, The Native Plant Society, or the friendly folks at one of our local garden shops/nurseries.