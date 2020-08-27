Cranford: A lesson along the sea

Often, the most important life lessons are learned outside the classroom and beyond a virtual platform. In the gospel of Mark, the disciples call Jesus “Teacher” more than any other name. Jesus taught divine lessons to advance the kingdom of God here on Earth, to lead people toward glorifying God in their lives, and to restore all creation and humanity to the fullness of God's love.
In Mark 4:35-41, Jesus stills the storm. Grant me creative license with this text as I expound this miracle story with imagination. Jesus does not use a blackboard or Google classroom; his lesson plan unfolds along the waves of the sea.
Every teacher knows a good lesson plan needs a materials list. Jesus listed three items.
The first item was a flotilla of boats. Mark’s gospel indicates multiple boats in this story, which we can appreciate in our social distance scenarios.
The second item was the Sea of Galilee.
The third item was a pillow.
The objective or goal of the lesson was for the students, the disciples, to place their faith and trust in the Creator of the Heavens and the Earth.
At the beginning of the lesson, the teacher was located at the stern of the boat, the position of control. The disciples sat in their seats on the boat as they left the chaos of the crowds behind to cross to the other side with Jesus leading the way. As the boats entered rough waters due to a storm, the disciples noticed that their teacher was asleep on a pillow rather than steering the boat. He was at peace.
The students were not pleased with how the lesson was unfolding. Jesus was not teaching the curriculum in a way they could understand the material. They wondered if their teacher had taken a dinner break that led to an evening nap.
As the waves crashed against the boats filling them with water, the disciples determined that the flooding boats were unacceptable learning environments. Filled with panic, they woke up their teacher, Jesus, and accused him of lack of concern for the students entrusted to his care.
Jesus was flexible with the lesson plan as he soothed the winds and calmed the waves. Once the winds and waves were at rest, the students expected him to soothe their worries and calm their hearts.
Jesus turned from creation to humanity and asked the students two questions: “Why are you afraid? Where is your faith?”
The disciples knew this sea. They had been through previous storms, but Jesus was teaching them new lessons in the same classroom. The old ways of learning were being transformed so the disciples would stop catching fish and spend their time catching people.
The disciples left the water classroom with an open stance of awe and wonder as they asked: “Who then is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?“
Witnessing miracle after miracle, the disciples, with Jesus by their side, never seemed to understand who this man was that even the wind and the sea obey. They struggled to comprehend, with human understanding, the majesty of Jesus and the magnitude of the kingdom of God.
We should be empathetic toward these disciples. We also struggle to comprehend, with human understanding, questions that go unanswered and lessons that go unlearned concerning what Jesus is teaching us in the midst of storms.
There are many storms in creation. And there are many storms within our lives such as educational, physical, racial, emotional, physiological, political, and spiritual. Whatever storm you are facing right now, rest assured that Jesus is at the stern of the boat. The Teacher is at peace, and the Lord desires to stretch out his hands over the rough seas of your life to bring calm to the chaos.
Hold on to the side of the boat even if the waves are crashing all around you, and the boat is swamped with water. Trust in Jesus, and abide in his love.
Jesus was with the disciples in the boat before, during, and after the storm. Jesus abides within our hearts through the gift of the Holy Spirit before, during, and after the storms in our lives.
No matter if the classroom is familiar or unfamiliar, be ready for Jesus's miraculous ways of grace to transform creation and humanity with three simple words: “Peace! Be still!”
The Rev. April Cranford, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. Her column is published the fourth Friday of the month.
