Cranford: Begin a new habit to grow your faith

Dressed in layers of clothes and heavy coats, we gathered at the top of the mountain. The hot chocolate warmed my hands and the glazed donut excited my taste buds. Multiple pastors from various denominations led the service, which was broadcast on the local radio station. I watched the pastors’ breaths as they prayed and preached. Our denomination, the Presbyterian frozen chosen, seemed to grow in numbers on those frigid mornings. Toward the end of the service, the sun crested over the mountain ridge with beams of sunlight that echoed our shouts of praise; “Alleluia! Christ is risen! Christ is risen, indeed!”

In 2017, I traveled along the same curvy roads toward Mount Lawn Cemetery, not for a sunrise service, but for my father’s graveside service. Driving past the silent stones, I was drawn to the cemetery for the same reason that drew my father on Easter: to worship the risen Lord near the family members who have gone before us. My childhood impression of the cemetery as a strange place transformed to its being a sacred place. I recalled the weekly habit of reciting the Apostles’ Creed: an ancient faith statement written in the fourth century. As I looked across the graveyard, I thought about the Spirit who draws the universal holy church together, despite denominational differences, for sunrise and graveside services. I believe in the Spirit who unites the communion of saints, both visible and invisible, to worship the risen Lord.