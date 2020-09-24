Cranford: Being loved more important than being right

A few years ago, our family played The Right Game, which is described in Bruce Feiler's book, “The Secrets of Happy Families." The game has one basic rule: the players’ statements are always declared right by the participating team.
Before the start of the game, one family member asked a clarifying question: “What if the player requests money? Are we obligated to fulfill the request?” I reassured him The Right Game required confirming the player's statements as right rather than fulfilling the player's request with a cash payment.
The game lasted for one month as each family member stepped into the role of the player and took their turn to be right for an entire week. As the month progressed, each player made many creative statements to elicit the desired right responses.
Player number one said, "Fishing is the best sport." The family responded, "You are right."
Player number two said, "The sky is purple." The family responded, "You are right."
Player number three said, "Unicorns are real." The family responded, "You are right."
Player number four said, "My driving is amazing." The family responded, "You are right.”
Similar to other games, The Right Game stimulated our brains and created an experience to share together as a family. As the game progressed through the month, our family noticed how the game challenged our integrity as we acknowledged statements as right that were not necessarily true. Also, the game conflicted our hearts in situations when being right became more important than being loved.
Often in scripture, religious leaders played The Right Game to maintain control of tradition, power, or status. The religious leaders used both statements and questions to test Jesus. In Luke 20, the chief priests, scribes, and elders asked Jesus, "Teacher, we know that you are right in what you say and teach, and you show deference to no one, but teach the way of God in accordance with truth. Is it lawful for us to pay taxes to the emperor, or not?"
Jesus responded with the emphasis of giving money to both God and emperor, whatever each is due. Resources in the city and the temple are to support the well-being of society, especially the oppressed, such as the widow and the orphan. Ultimately, all given resources of time, skill, and treasure are to advance God's kingdom here on Earth.
In Matthew 22, the Pharisees asked Jesus, “Teacher, which commandment in the law is the greatest?”
Jesus summed up the entire law, which at that time consisted of more than 612 individual laws, with a response: to love God with all your heart, soul, and mind and then to love your neighbor as yourself.
Lastly, in John 8, the teachers of the law asked Jesus, “Teacher, this woman was caught in the very act of committing adultery. Now in the law Moses commanded us to stone such women. Now what do you say?”
Jesus did not dismiss the sin of the woman or her partner who committed adultery, nor did he dismiss the sin of the self-righteous religious authorities. One sin was not greater than the other, for all sin separates us from the love of God and from loving others. Jesus challenged the accusers to consider their own sins before casting stones. All stones remained on the ground that day.
The tests by religious leaders were transformed by Jesus who grounded his responses in truth and love. The power of Christ continues to transform all creation and humanity still today.
Often, people play The Right Game in our world attempting to maintain control of tradition, power, or status. If we are honest and humble enough, we can admit that we have played The Right Game as well. We need to acknowledge that this game has no winners.
The next time we find our integrity challenged or our hearts conflicted, especially with statements or questions regarding stone statues, tax payments, or health care. Let us remember and live out Jesus's teachings of supporting the well-being of society, loving God and neighbor, and laying down stones of judgment. In doing so, we will transform our community, nation, and world to become places where being loved is more important than being right.
The Rev. April Cranford, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. Her column is published the fourth Friday of the month.
