Cranford: Being loved more important than being right

Often in scripture, religious leaders played The Right Game to maintain control of tradition, power, or status. The religious leaders used both statements and questions to test Jesus. In Luke 20, the chief priests, scribes, and elders asked Jesus, "Teacher, we know that you are right in what you say and teach, and you show deference to no one, but teach the way of God in accordance with truth. Is it lawful for us to pay taxes to the emperor, or not?"

Jesus responded with the emphasis of giving money to both God and emperor, whatever each is due. Resources in the city and the temple are to support the well-being of society, especially the oppressed, such as the widow and the orphan. Ultimately, all given resources of time, skill, and treasure are to advance God's kingdom here on Earth.

In Matthew 22, the Pharisees asked Jesus, “Teacher, which commandment in the law is the greatest?”

Jesus summed up the entire law, which at that time consisted of more than 612 individual laws, with a response: to love God with all your heart, soul, and mind and then to love your neighbor as yourself.

Lastly, in John 8, the teachers of the law asked Jesus, “Teacher, this woman was caught in the very act of committing adultery. Now in the law Moses commanded us to stone such women. Now what do you say?”