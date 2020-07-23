In preparing for a trip, I pulled out my sage green suitcase from the closet and packed for the week away.
After arriving at the destination, clothes were put away in the drawers and essentials were placed around the room. At the end of the week, the sage green suitcase made its appearance again, now holding old and new treasures together.
After arriving home and before resting on the couch, everything was removed from the suitcase and put in its proper place in the home.
After one trip, I noticed that my sage green suitcase went into the closet, but I carried heavy burdens that felt like suitcases within me. I observed how other people were carrying similar suitcases within them, such as pain from a childhood memory, grief attributed to a loss, worry for the future, sins of the present, regret from the past, wounds from a relationship, expectations from others, guilt from a decision, injustices from the world, or fatigue from the pandemic.
We lack the holy energy needed for God’s kingdom whenever our souls are weighed down with suitcases full of burdens. Jesus says in Matthew 11:28-30, “Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
In his teachings, Jesus used familiar examples to foster understanding toward the ways of God. Whenever the crowds heard these words from Jesus, they could imagine a yoke being placed over the necks of two oxen. The connecting piece of wood helped the animals complete the work more efficiently together. Many religious leaders used the illustration of a yoke for people to be connected to the religious laws or the Torah.
The yoke Jesus offers connects us to the Father and guides us to more efficiently complete together the work we are called to do. Jesus’s yoke is not placed on by force but is given out of love. Our task is to receive the gift with gratitude. By coming to Christ, we implement his ways of grace into our days. Being yoked to religious law may lead a person to the feeling of being right. However, the outcome of being yoked in a relationship with Christ can lead a person to feel loved. Out of this great love, we find refreshment for our body, mind, and soul to love both God and neighbor well.
In her book, “Sacred Rest: Recover your Life, Renew your Energy, Restore your Sanity,” Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith outlines seven types of rest: physical, mental, emotional, social, sensory, creative, and spiritual. As a physician, she incorporates faith into her practice by treating the whole person—body, mind, and spirit. She helps patients in her office and readers of her book discover how each type of rest can connect a person to God and lead a person to thrive in relationships, career, and personal goals.
One of my favorite chapters in her book deals with the art of creative rest. Dr. Dalton-Smith writes, “We are not made for rest; rest was made for us. Rest is God’s gift back to His people. His presence is how He connects us to His rest. It is part invitation and part prescription. We are invited to see Him in creation, come when we are weary, and draw near to rest our soul.”
I encourage everyone to read Sacred Rest, for the words from Dr. Dalton-Smith can help soothe a weary soul. A personal goal in 2020 is to read more books by other authors of color, share their wisdom in services of worship, and have their words enhance my journey of faith.
When we rest in God’s presence, we begin to learn the compassionate ways of our Lord. We recognize the burdens that need to find relief in God’s mercy. And we embrace new energy sustained by the Holy Spirit throughout our journey of faith.
Now, when I return home from a trip, all the suitcases find their proper place. The closet holds my sage green suitcase and Jesus holds all the rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.