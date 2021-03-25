Cranford: Enhance your faith by focusing on love

The painting’s artist was a neighbor. Later, after the art show, I learned he became a local movie theater manager, reunited with his estranged wife and continued utilizing his artistic talent.

While viewing the various artwork with the mission group, I shared with one of the gentlemen my fascination with the painting of Jesus. After completing our mission service at UMC, our group loaded into the front of the van, and the gentleman loaded the painting of Jesus into the back. He said he could not leave Jesus behind.

For 15 years, the “Thorns of Jesus” has hung in my office. My desk and chair have always faced the painting. Whenever I am weary, I focus on a Savior who never gives up. Whenever I need mercy, I focus on the blood of Christ, which represents the new covenant shed for the forgiveness of sins. Whenever I am searching for a thought to preach, teach, or pray, I focus on Jesus to guide me in the paths of righteousness and in the way of love.

Pay attention to the position of the desk in your office or the couch in your living room. Notice the objects that are in your line of sight. Items that enhance your faith may be hanging on the wall behind you or lying on the bottom of a bookshelf out of sight. Adjust the spaces where you live and work to enhance your faith every day.