In the gospels, it seems Jesus was either going to a meal, eating a meal, talking about a meal, or coming from a meal. His pulpit was a table, and his sermons were parables–stories with spiritual truths about healing, wholeness, and salvation. A meal with Jesus nourished the body and soul and taught people about the kingdom of God.

In their Lenten study, “Meeting Jesus at the Table,” authors Cynthia M. Campbell and Christine Coy Fohr focus on table stories in scripture and how meals shape our identity as followers of Christ. They write, “Christ invites us to make our world more like God’s world, where there is always enough, and all God’s people have a place.”

In the season of Lent — a forty-day journey for Christians from Ash Wednesday to Maundy Thursday — it seems unusual to focus on feasting with Jesus rather than fasting. Fasting is a practice of self-denial that helps one identify with the suffering of Christ. And yet, both spiritual habits of fasting and feasting, when focused on Jesus, can draw us close to the heart of God.

In most faiths, fasting refers to abstaining from food for spiritual purposes. Jesus fasted for 40 days and overcame the devil’s temptation in the wilderness. After the 40 days, Jesus spent much of his ministry around the table. He ate with the wealthy and the poor, the religious leaders, and the sinners. He was different from other religious leaders and called on his disciples to be different too.

On a hillside, as recorded in Mark 6:30-44, Jesus taught the crowds and fed the thousands with two fish and five loaves. Jesus spent time with people and learned about their physical and spiritual hunger. Similar to how we say that many people are a paycheck away from experiencing homelessness, most people in Galilee during Jesus’s day were one step away from hunger because of one bad harvest, one season of warfare, one disaster, or another. Jesus met people where they were by loving them and feeding them.

Along the lake shore, as documented in Matthew 9:9-13, Jesus called Matthew, a tax collector, to follow him. He accepted Matthew’s invitation to sit at his table and joined a celebration meal with a house full of sinners. The Pharisees were offended by Jesus’s acceptance of the tax collectors and his interaction with them. They criticized him not with whispers but with loud voices that Jesus heard over the gathered crowds. In response to their judgments, Jesus reiterated his mission: he had come to heal the sick and save the sinner.

According to Luke 14:1-34, at a Pharisee’s house, Jesus told parables about kingdom table etiquette. His stories taught the host to extend invitations to the poor, crippled, blind, and lame and encouraged guests to choose the lowest seat of honor to glorify God at the table. He desired that everyone’s earthly tables look more like kingdom tables, and, in doing so, everyone would experience abundant joy and eternal blessings.

During the season of Lent, I have noticed the people who sit with Jesus at the table; some people he knew and most he came to know. Whenever we meet Jesus at the table with friends and strangers, we realize the difference God can make in our lives and the lives of others.

Years ago, I served with a team of volunteers at a ninety-day rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addiction. After cooking and serving the meal, we left the kitchen, picked up a plate, and obtained our food. We then sat down and ate lunch with the clients. We exchanged greetings and smiles across the table.

As I leaned over to take my first bite, a gentleman said, “You all are different.”

I glanced up from the meal and wondered what he meant by that statement. I asked him, “What do you mean, different?”

He responded, “There are a lot of churches, businesses, and other groups that come in here to feed us, but you all are the only ones who eat with us.”

As holy week approaches, may we wave palm branches; may we remember the last meal where feet were washed, the Lord’s Supper was first celebrated, and a new commandment was given; may we give thanks for Jesus’s sacrificial love of the cross; and may we celebrate an empty tomb with our Lord’s victory over sin, evil, and death. In our celebration, let us make our earthly tables look more like heavenly ones so that when we break bread, our eyes will be opened, and everyone can experience the extravagant love and generosity found in Christ, our Lord.