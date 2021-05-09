Cranford: Finding hope on Mother's Day

Can we define life from beginning to end with only 10 words — a 10-word list that encompasses all life events, beliefs, and relationships? What 10 words would you choose?

I assume many of the words would be names of loved ones or favorite activities. These words would describe a person’s hopes to be remembered rather than words of regret. Most likely, we would have at least one word in common on our lists, the word “love.” When all is accomplished at the end of the day and at the end of life, love is what truly matters.

The word love may appear on lists in different forms, such as music, garden, fishing, baseball, dogs, spring, faith or mission.

When choosing your 10 words, think about the Ten Commandments, which reflect God’s spoken words of a holy relationship — a commitment to love through all seasons of life. Love is a commitment, a thoughtful decision that one holds in trust.

Jesus expanded upon the Ten Commandments, or laws, through his teachings of the beatitudes. He summed them up in two laws: love God and love neighbor, and, on the cross, he stretched out his arms, extending grace to all: this amazing grace that makes mountains tremble and blind men see.