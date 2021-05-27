Cranford: Following the beatitudes often goes unrewarded on earth

Grandparents experience present blessings every time they turn their gaze toward a grandchild who has accomplished a new victory, such as stacking blocks or standing upright.
Parents have similar experiences whenever they watch their high school or college graduate walk across a stage to grasp a well-earned diploma.
Past blessings reside in memories such as Thanksgiving Day meals with every chair around the table holding a loved one or childhood summers spent at the pool or baseball field.
As we recall both past and present blessings, we may carry false expectations of smooth scenarios and perfect snapshots for future blessings. We tend to forget the challenges that accompany the blessings of a child’s victory, a graduate’s degree, a Thanksgiving Day meal, or a childhood memory.
Last month, I visited a 95-year-old woman. In reflecting on life, she spoke this wisdom, “I have had a good life; there were good times, and there were hard times.”
On a mountaintop, Jesus taught the disciples similar wisdom in the beatitudes, recorded in Matthew’s Gospel 5:1-12 and Luke’s Gospel 6:20-26. Jesus taught them to anticipate future blessings mixed with goodness and hardship from a kingdom perspective.
“Blessed are the poor in spirit,” Matthew 5:3a, New Revised Standard Version, NRSV.
Look for this blessing whenever there is nowhere else to turn; a dead-end is ahead; all contacts are depleted; all resources are exhausted. The blessed will recognize their own poverty and, through that knowledge, turn toward the holy one for guidance.
“Blessed are those who mourn,” Matthew 5:4a, NRSV.
Look for this blessing whenever the heart aches from reading horrific news regarding someone else’s homeland or crying painful tears for a stranger’s loss. The blessed will mourn for a broken world and hope that justice will prevail. In this mourning, they will discover glimpses of shalom while longing for a new kingdom.
“Blessed are the meek,” Matthew 5:5a, NRSV.
Look for this blessing that comes without a price tag or strings attached. The blessed will make time, offer talents, and give treasures not based on force or guilt but based on the fulfillment of God’s glory.
“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,” Matthew 5:6a, NRSV.
Look for this blessing whenever nourishment occurs, not with fancy meals or with celebrities, but rather in a simple meal of bread and cup or a celebration on the back porch with family and friends. The blessed experience sacred celebrations, for in life and in death, they humbly acknowledge that they belong to God.
“Blessed are the merciful,” Matthew 5:7a, NRSV.
Look for this blessing whenever kindness is wrapped in mercy and offered in return for an offense. The blessed will nullify hate and mistakes with forgiveness, revealing a new way to carefully handle the sins that separate a person from God and neighbor.
“Blessed are the pure in heart,” Matthew 5:8a, NRSV.
Look for this blessing that resides in the corners of a healed heart, for when the heart is healed, the eyes see with compassion. The blessed will surround themselves with wise friends and mentors who point out their blind spots and shape their hearts toward paths of righteousness.
“Blessed are the peacemakers,” Matthew 5:9a, NRSV.
Look for this blessing when listening leads to understanding rather than offering a similar story in return. The blessed are givers of peace, colleagues of cooperation, and extenders of God’s grace to faces that differ from their own.
“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake,” Matthew 5:10a, NRSV.
Look for this blessing whenever offering a prayer evokes stunned silence or whenever standing up for the oppressed loses a friendship. The blessed will replace fear with faith as they pursue sacred journeys, even if that means traveling alone while climbing mountains or walking through dark valleys to proclaim God’s love to a broken world.
“Blessed are you when people revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account,” Matthew 5:11, NRSV.
Lastly, look for this blessing whenever holy silence overcomes ridicule or a kind deed distracts evil pursuits. The blessed will pray for enemies, choose conversation rather than estrangement, and speak God’s truth in great love.
The world rarely gives applause for these nine blessings, but the great cloud of witnesses rejoice, and all the saints cheer as the blessed ones run this race of faith in holy living.
Let us experience blessings on Earth as it is in heaven by being ready and willing for God to call, equip and lead us in kingdom living, a holy living mixed with goodness and hardship that enriches our past, present, and future memories.
The Rev. April Cranford, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian.