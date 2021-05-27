Cranford: Following the beatitudes often goes unrewarded on earth

Look for this blessing whenever there is nowhere else to turn; a dead-end is ahead; all contacts are depleted; all resources are exhausted. The blessed will recognize their own poverty and, through that knowledge, turn toward the holy one for guidance.

“Blessed are those who mourn,” Matthew 5:4a, NRSV.

Look for this blessing whenever the heart aches from reading horrific news regarding someone else’s homeland or crying painful tears for a stranger’s loss. The blessed will mourn for a broken world and hope that justice will prevail. In this mourning, they will discover glimpses of shalom while longing for a new kingdom.

“Blessed are the meek,” Matthew 5:5a, NRSV.

Look for this blessing that comes without a price tag or strings attached. The blessed will make time, offer talents, and give treasures not based on force or guilt but based on the fulfillment of God’s glory.

“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,” Matthew 5:6a, NRSV.