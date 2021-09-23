Cranford: God’s love is made evident in the covenant of marriage

Many years ago, I read a book about marriage written by a pastor and his wife. Although the book title has faded from memory, I do remember one story. The pastor and his wife invited couples over to their house for their first premarital counseling sessions, which included dinner. In the invitation, the pastor gave incorrect directions to his home. (This was before GPS or Google Maps.) In giving wrong directions, the pastor wanted to determine how the couple handled challenges together, perhaps even providing a fresh example to discuss later that evening during the first session. Although I disliked the pastor giving out incorrect directions, I loved the idea of inviting couples to their home for dinner and table fellowship.
Presbyterian pastors are required to lead three premarital counseling sessions with a couple before officiating their wedding. Years ago, my husband and I agreed to invite couples to our house for dinner and their third session, which involves planning the wedding ceremony. Over the years, our family has enjoyed a meal with numerous engaged couples in our home. Out of the three sessions, I learn more about the couple around our family’s dinner table than around my office desk.
Although the third session with couples remains my favorite, the second session provides an opportunity for deep reflection on the joys and struggles of marriage. This one-hour session provides couples time to talk about their marriage rather than the wedding day and yields resources and tools for their marriage journey.
Before each session, couples complete homework such as reading a book, completing a personality test, or selecting scripture passages for the ceremony. I encourage all couples to schedule fifty-minute counseling sessions with a therapist and discuss a current challenge in their relationships prior to the second session. The counseling homework reduces therapy stereotypes and provides resources for couples to use when marital conflicts occur. It also produces resources to recommend to friends and family members experiencing conflicts in their marriages.
Recently, I updated the second session with 10 questions for couples to answer. Over the weekend, sit down with a spouse or family member and answer these questions during a meal or a date night.
1. Describe your partner or family member using three adjectives.
2. What parts of your current life look like you pictured them when you were young?
3. Who taught you about money?
4. Tell me about your favorite teacher.
5. When or where do you feel close to God?
6. What habit do you wish you could make or break?
7. Describe your dream holiday or vacation.
8. Describe a marriage that represents true love.
9. Describe an argument you observed between a couple.
10. What legacy do you want to leave behind?
Most questions have a follow-up activity or question for the couple to reflect on. For example, following the last question regarding legacy, I ask couples if they have created a will. I have yet to find a couple who has answered yes to this question. Also, after the money question, couples draw a pie chart dividing their money in percentages of spending, saving, investing, and giving. The drawing exercise helps couples view budgets from a different perspective and discuss, sometimes for the first time, giving and generosity.
I enjoy celebrating the gift of marriage with couples before and throughout their marriage. During a recent visit with a couple who has been married for 48 years, I asked them how they first met. The gentleman said, “We met on a blind date. I remember coming home after the date and telling my mother that I had met the girl I would marry.”
Then the gentlemen recommended a new marriage book written by a pastor and his wife entitled “One Plus One Equals One; The World’s Greatest Love Relationship Equation.” I usually do not recommend books by TV evangelists; however, my perspective changed after reading the endearing stories written by Tony and Shirley Scott. The interchange of writing styles and perspectives between Tony and his wife, Shirley, revealed practical marriage tips and amazing truths of God’s love made evident in the covenant of marriage. A favorite portion of the book is the eight principles of a covenant marriage:
Oneness in marriage is not just a biblical principle — it is the foundation of a true covenant marriage. Let me share with you some simple rules for achieving this One + One = One principle:
1. Value your spouse as God’s gift to you.
2. Love each other unselfishly.
3. You should know what your spouse needs from you.
4. When conflict occurs, be willing to give up your right to be right.
5. Never go to sleep angry with each other.
6. Never resurrect a settled conflict.
7. Be each other’s cheerleader and encourager.
8. Make love often.
Tonight, I have the honor of officiating a couple’s wedding at Ravens Roost Overlook.
I will read Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 on the mountaintop with emphasis placed on verse twelve, “And though one might prevail against another, two will withstand one. A threefold cord is not quickly broken” (New Revised Standard Version).
As believers, we view one cord within the threefold cord as God’s unmerited and enduring love. The God cord provides amazing strength and divine purpose in human relationships: marriage, friendship and family. My prayer for all couples is for God to strengthen their marriage covenant with an enduring love in the present and an everlasting hope in the future from this day forth and forevermore.
The Rev. April Cranford, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.