Cranford: God’s love is made evident in the covenant of marriage

Oneness in marriage is not just a biblical principle — it is the foundation of a true covenant marriage. Let me share with you some simple rules for achieving this One + One = One principle:

1. Value your spouse as God’s gift to you.

2. Love each other unselfishly.

3. You should know what your spouse needs from you.

4. When conflict occurs, be willing to give up your right to be right.

5. Never go to sleep angry with each other.

6. Never resurrect a settled conflict.

7. Be each other’s cheerleader and encourager.

8. Make love often.

Tonight, I have the honor of officiating a couple’s wedding at Ravens Roost Overlook.

I will read Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 on the mountaintop with emphasis placed on verse twelve, “And though one might prevail against another, two will withstand one. A threefold cord is not quickly broken” (New Revised Standard Version).

As believers, we view one cord within the threefold cord as God’s unmerited and enduring love. The God cord provides amazing strength and divine purpose in human relationships: marriage, friendship and family. My prayer for all couples is for God to strengthen their marriage covenant with an enduring love in the present and an everlasting hope in the future from this day forth and forevermore.

The Rev. April Cranford, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.