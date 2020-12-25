Cranford: Humble beginnings in Bethlehem

The next day, we visited the Church of the Nativity. We entered the sacred space below the alter, traditionally known as the place of Christ’s birth. A fourteen-pointed star marked the holy space which was symbolic of the three sets of 14 generations represented in Jesus’s genealogy. In Matthew chapter 1, we read about the 14 generations from Abraham to David, the 14 generations from David until the Babylonian exile, and the 14 generations from the exile until Christ’s birth. Near the 14-pointed star, lit only by candles, our tour group crowded together and sang the first verse of “Silent Night.”

Later that day, we traveled to the Shepherd’s Field, the traditional location of the angel’s visit to the shepherds. We sat on wooden benches in the chapel and sang “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.” I had assumed the shepherds had to travel a great distance to witness the birth of the Messiah, but the journey was only a few miles. Sitting in the chapel that day, I realized the importance of the journey was not determined by the miles but was determined by the message. The shepherds left their pasture to discover the Good Shepherd, born that night on a hillside not too far away.