Cranford: Listening to sound advice leads to wisdom

As we travel with God, we discover and leave behind sacred places in our faith journey. Sacred places allow us to dream, bring clarity to the present and find healing from the past. Often, people seek holy ground and wise individuals when they are overwhelmed, frustrated, or in a faith crisis.

For Moses, one of those sacred places was Midian. In Exodus 2, Moses was in Egypt and witnessed an Egyptian’s harsh treatment of a Hebrew worker. Moses angrily murdered the Egyptian. When he realized his people, the Hebrews, and Pharaoh, the Egyptian leader, knew about the murder, he fearfully fled to Midian.

When he arrived in Midian, he sat by a well. At the well, he met seven sisters and protected them from shepherds. The seven women informed their father, Jethro, of Moses’s heroic efforts. In return, Jethro, the priest of Midian, offered his daughter Zipporah to Moses in marriage. The two married, had children, and Moses tended the flocks for his father-in-law.

While in Midian, Moses settled his mind, heart and soul. Subsequently, God responded to the enslaved Hebrews’ loud groans for freedom. In sacred Midian, Moses experienced holy ground near a burning bush as God’s voice called him to lead the Hebrew people out of Egypt.