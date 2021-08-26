Cranford: Listening to sound advice leads to wisdom

As we travel with God, we discover and leave behind sacred places in our faith journey. Sacred places allow us to dream, bring clarity to the present and find healing from the past. Often, people seek holy ground and wise individuals when they are overwhelmed, frustrated, or in a faith crisis.
For Moses, one of those sacred places was Midian. In Exodus 2, Moses was in Egypt and witnessed an Egyptian’s harsh treatment of a Hebrew worker. Moses angrily murdered the Egyptian. When he realized his people, the Hebrews, and Pharaoh, the Egyptian leader, knew about the murder, he fearfully fled to Midian.
When he arrived in Midian, he sat by a well. At the well, he met seven sisters and protected them from shepherds. The seven women informed their father, Jethro, of Moses’s heroic efforts. In return, Jethro, the priest of Midian, offered his daughter Zipporah to Moses in marriage. The two married, had children, and Moses tended the flocks for his father-in-law.
While in Midian, Moses settled his mind, heart and soul. Subsequently, God responded to the enslaved Hebrews’ loud groans for freedom. In sacred Midian, Moses experienced holy ground near a burning bush as God’s voice called him to lead the Hebrew people out of Egypt.
Ten plagues later, Moses led the Hebrew people to freedom. The provisions of manna [food] rained down from the heavens, and quail walked in the wilderness, but the Hebrew people complained. They were concerned with the lack of water and absence of solutions to other problems. Moses grew angry with their complaints. This time, his anger led him to strike a rock rather than a human being. Overwhelmed by leadership demands, Moses returned to his sacred Midian.
We know very little about Moses’s father, Amram, only that Amram’s name appears in the genealogy lists of scripture. However, in Exodus 18, we read of Moses’s very attentive father-in-law, Jethro, who offered him support, advice, and wisdom.
Whenever we travel with wise individuals, we listen to their words and treasure their advice because we desire to gain truthful nuggets from their years of experience and wealth of knowledge. Wisdom is a two-way street. As we sit, walk, or ride in a car with a wise individual, we notice how we breathe the same air, and we listen for the same periods of time. We find this listening truth between Moses and Jethro. Moses listened to Jethro and took his advice at the end of the story. Yet, at the beginning of the story, Jethro came to Moses first and offered a listening ear.
Notice all that Jethro does before he advises Moses. First, Jethro went to Moses in the wilderness. Next, he brought his family to Moses. Then, Jethro and the family waited outside the tent to be welcomed in by Moses. When ready, Moses invited his father-in-law into the tent. Jethro listened to Moses explain God’s goodness. Jethro paused the conversation to rejoice and offered a sacrifice to God. After worship, Jethro observed Moses offering judgments for the people from morning to evening.
After listening and observing, Jethro advised Moses that he was doing too much as a leader, and his leadership style limited opportunities for others.
After observing and listening, Moses heeded the advice of his father-in-law and trained leaders to serve the people by finding truthful, loving solutions to their problems. Jethro returned home, and his legacy of wisdom continued for future generations.
Although different, advice and wisdom share many similarities. Katie Rushing, a playwright, helps us discover the benefit of sharing wisdom rather than giving unsolicited advice in her online magazine, “Just Vibe Houston.” She describes imparting wisdom is like baking a delicious dish, taking it to a potluck supper, and leaving it, along with a serving spoon, on the table among the other dishes. Whether to try the dish is left to whoever decides to lift the spoon and serve themselves. Imparting wisdom is inviting. It is intriguing.
On the other hand, unsolicited advice is like baking that same delicious dish, taking it to a potluck supper, and walking around spooning large portions into people’s mouths without their permission. Unwanted advice is awkward and forceful. And it might cause allergic reactions.
In the best of circumstances, advice offers guidance and wisdom gains truth.
The men and women who give the best advice and are known for their wise ways go toward conflict, problems, and sickness. They seek solutions alongside people by waiting in the silence and sitting with those in pain. Until they find a resolution, they keep calling, praying, and showing up.
One does not gain wisdom overnight nor secure it through easy answers. A wise individual embraces this virtue because, often in their life, they have also experienced failure, challenge or loss, and, along the way, a wise person called them on the phone, sat with them in their pain, and listened until they found a solution.
Jethro combined years of experience as a father and a priest to impart wisdom to Moses. When asked, Jethro offered good advice. Over time, sound pieces of advice along with experience result in wisdom. Similar to being in sacred places, sitting in the presence of wise souls helps us dream, find clarity and discover healing.
Returning to sacred places and listening to wise souls help us return to God and become the servant God has called us to be in the world. May our lives bear witness to the truth of God’s wisdom, which travels with us along all the sacred roads of our faith journey.
The Rev. April Cranford, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.