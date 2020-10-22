Cranford: Look for the good this Election Day

The church where I serve as pastor is one of the four precincts (polling locations) in Waynesboro. Over the years, elections have transformed the social hall from a gathering space for church members to engage in table fellowship, to a gathering space for community members to cast their votes.

Four years ago, I drove to work on the day of the presidential election. I crested the hill in my car and observed what appeared to be a sea of blue and red signs posted along the church's property line. The political signs, at first glance, may have shown division among party lines in our community or our nation. Yet throughout the day, the political division faded away as God's goodness shone through.

I witnessed God's goodness as neighbors lingered in the parking lot catching up on life events since the last time they had seen one another. I witnessed God's goodness as poll workers served, laughed, and rotated between stations for over thirteen consecutive hours together. And I witnessed God's goodness in creation. I walked with a voter up one of the hills in the parking lot away from the polling site. We both noticed almost simultaneously a tree that stood out with its bright golden leaves on the hill. We commented how the tree's beauty seemed to light up the world around it on that autumn day.