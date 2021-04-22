Cranford: Mountaintop experiences often filled with struggle

The Haitian mountaintop experience was a mixture of awe and struggle. The high temperatures and the steep incline of the hike could have prevented the mission group from experiencing gracious hospitality; fear could have kept us from traveling to Haiti, yet, in both situations, God provided. The days spent in Haiti enhanced our marriage more than any other day except our wedding day and the days of our daughters’ births.

In Genesis, chapter 22, a father and his son encountered awe and struggle on top of Mount Moriah. Their family’s story began years before this mountaintop moment. Being called by God to go to a new land, seventy-five-year-old Abram and his wife Sarai, trusting in God’s provisions, left their hometown and established a new home in Canaan (Genesis 12).

Abram built an altar and worshipped the Lord at Shechem in Canaan, where the Lord appeared and said, “To your offspring, I will give this land” (Genesis 12:7 NRSV). The couple, however, remained childless for 10 more years.

One evening, God established his covenant with Abram. “He [God] brought him outside and said, ‘Look toward heaven and count the stars, if you are able to count them.’ Then he said to him, ‘So shall your descendants be’” (Genesis 15:5 NRSV).