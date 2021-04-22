Cranford: Mountaintop experiences often filled with struggle

Often we assume mountaintop moments are filled with awe; however, most mountaintop moments are filled with a mixture of awe and struggle, in the pages of scripture and the pages of our lives.
In 2010, my husband and I traveled to Haiti for our first international mission trip. Grandparents cared for our two-year-old and four-year-old daughters. Phone signals were limited in the Haitian mountains; therefore, once we left Miami, communication with family ceased until we returned. Leaving behind two small children was fearful; however, we trusted in God’s provisions.
Trip leader, John Reed, has brought mission groups to Haiti yearly. Upon our arrival in Cherident, John introduced us to his Haitian friends.
We visited a Haitian family’s mountaintop home. Along the path, we saw women cleaning clothes in the stream, children carrying buckets on their heads, and livestock eating sparse path-side grass. The panoramic view from the top of the mountain reminded me of Psalm 121:1-2, New Revised Standard Version, “I lift up my eyes to the hills —/from where will my help come?/My help comes from the Lord,/who made heaven and earth.”
The homeowner, Girbson, gave us a tour of his home. Haitians built their kitchens separate from the house to protect the main dwelling from fire. He introduced us to his mother, who let me take her picture, which I kept on my refrigerator for years. I remember the simplicity of her kitchen: cracks in the walls held spoons; a single shelf stored supplies. After cooking, she served each guest two boiled eggs and a beverage.
The Haitian mountaintop experience was a mixture of awe and struggle. The high temperatures and the steep incline of the hike could have prevented the mission group from experiencing gracious hospitality; fear could have kept us from traveling to Haiti, yet, in both situations, God provided. The days spent in Haiti enhanced our marriage more than any other day except our wedding day and the days of our daughters’ births.
In Genesis, chapter 22, a father and his son encountered awe and struggle on top of Mount Moriah. Their family’s story began years before this mountaintop moment. Being called by God to go to a new land, seventy-five-year-old Abram and his wife Sarai, trusting in God’s provisions, left their hometown and established a new home in Canaan (Genesis 12).
Abram built an altar and worshipped the Lord at Shechem in Canaan, where the Lord appeared and said, “To your offspring, I will give this land” (Genesis 12:7 NRSV). The couple, however, remained childless for 10 more years.
One evening, God established his covenant with Abram. “He [God] brought him outside and said, ‘Look toward heaven and count the stars, if you are able to count them.’ Then he said to him, ‘So shall your descendants be’” (Genesis 15:5 NRSV).
Although he lacked understanding of how his offspring resembled the numerous stars since he and his wife were childless, Abram trusted in divine provisions. Finally, 13 years later, God changed 99-year-old Abram’s name to Abraham and told him and Sarah (whose name was also changed) that they would have a son. So, 25 years after Abraham and Sarah left home, the birth of Isaac fulfilled God’s promise and covenant with Abraham as the father of a great nation. Abraham’s faithfulness revealed that divine and human timelines rarely align with each other.
Several years later, God commanded Abraham to offer his son Issac as a sacrifice (Genesis 22). Human sacrifice was common among the local Canaanite tribes. Abraham’s response to God remained steady despite adversity. As the father and son walked up Mount Moriah with supplies for the sacrifice, Issac asked his father where was the animal for the sacrifice (Genesis 22:7).
Whenever a child asks a difficult question beyond a parent’s knowledge, the parent can remain silent, give an incorrect answer or offer a hope-filled reply. Abraham’s response offered truth and hope: “God himself will provide the lamb for a burnt offering” (Genesis 22:8 NRSV).
As Abraham lifted the knife and Issac lay bound to the wood, an angel of the Lord halted Abraham’s actions and substituted a sacrificial ram for the child. After the struggle and in awe, the father and son worshipped God on Mount Moriah. Following the return of Abraham and Issac from the mountain, their Canaanite neighbors noticed that Abraham’s God held standards different from those of their gods. Abraham’s God valued human relationships over human sacrifice.
Abraham waited decades to become a father and to begin the legacy of founding a great nation.
He trusted in God’s provisions despite problems. He walked faithfully with God and experienced mountaintop moments filled with awe and struggle with the God who provides.
Beyond mountains, there are more mountains. This old Haitian proverb means that once a problem is solved, there is no rest because there is another problem ahead that needs a solution.
Our Haitian brothers and sisters face many problems in a country full of awe and struggle, beauty and corruption, faith and poverty. May our prayers for Haitians lead to answers full of hope, for it seems they have a constant panoramic view of problems in the Caribbean sky.
And whenever we incur mountains of problems, may we trust in God’s provisions, although we lack knowledge of the divine plan. Like father Abraham, may we wait well, remain faithful, and experience mountaintop moments filled with awe and struggle alongside the Lord who made heaven and earth.
The Rev. April Cranford, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.