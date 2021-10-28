Cranford: On Halloween, behind each costume is a beautiful child of God

Every photo album tells a story, from years spent at college to a baby’s first year of life. Some photo albums include pictures of children standing beside their siblings, friends or cousins. Many children know their distant relatives only through stories told around the dinner table. One day, cousins, who have not yet met, may have the chance to meet face-to-face.

In Mark’s Gospel, two cousins, John and Jesus, met face-to-face for the first time. Jesus exchanged one body of water for another as he departed from his home near the Sea of Galilee and found John by the Jordan River. At the water’s edge, Jesus asked John to baptize him.

If the cousins’ mothers had been present and someone had created cell phones 2,000 years earlier, I am certain the mothers would have taken pictures before, during, and after Jesus’s baptism.

I imagine Mary reaching into her shawl for her mobile device while Elizabeth is positioning John and Jesus, shoulder to shoulder, with the Jordan River in the background. Then, with the click of a button, the two mothers would have captured a photographic moment for all eternity.