Cranford: On Halloween, behind each costume is a beautiful child of God

Every photo album tells a story, from years spent at college to a baby’s first year of life. Some photo albums include pictures of children standing beside their siblings, friends or cousins. Many children know their distant relatives only through stories told around the dinner table. One day, cousins, who have not yet met, may have the chance to meet face-to-face.
In Mark’s Gospel, two cousins, John and Jesus, met face-to-face for the first time. Jesus exchanged one body of water for another as he departed from his home near the Sea of Galilee and found John by the Jordan River. At the water’s edge, Jesus asked John to baptize him.
If the cousins’ mothers had been present and someone had created cell phones 2,000 years earlier, I am certain the mothers would have taken pictures before, during, and after Jesus’s baptism.
I imagine Mary reaching into her shawl for her mobile device while Elizabeth is positioning John and Jesus, shoulder to shoulder, with the Jordan River in the background. Then, with the click of a button, the two mothers would have captured a photographic moment for all eternity.
The gospel writer provides more photographic moments during Jesus’s baptism as John holds Jesus in his arms and dips him slowly into the water. After a few moments, John lifts Jesus up out of the water as the heavens tear open. John’s voice ceased, and God’s voice spoke from the heavens: “You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased” (Mark 1:11, New Revised Standard Version).
Jesus’s baptism confirmed the father’s love for his son and transitioned Jesus into ministry. Christian baptism washes us clean from sin and connects us to the family of God. Baptism reminds us that we too are God’s beloved, claimed by Christ, and anointed by the Spirit for service in the world.
One can obtain water used for baptism from a font or a river and place baptismal pictures in a baby’s or an adult’s photo album. No matter the water source or age of the believer, baptism proclaims the same intimate truth: “You are God’s beloved.” Sacraments are visible signs of an invisible grace. Baptism is a gift to receive, not a work to earn. Baptismal waters connect us to God and the community of faith in holy and mysterious ways.
God desires sacred connections with humanity. Since we are created in God’s image, we crave sacred connections just like our creator. God invites our participation in the constant flow of relationships within the persons of the trinity: God the father, God the son and God the holy spirit. People connect with God individually, corporately and missionally. Individuals must decide for themselves when to connect with God, where to seek God in fellowship with others (community,) and how to serve God in the world.
Community rarely happens on our terms and does not happen overnight. Often, we find connection with God in the unplanned moments and unexpected places of life. Whenever groups gather in Love’s name, Christ is present.
In today’s world, there are many options to connect in community. Youth often find connections by joining sports teams, scout troops or school clubs. Adults find community at daily breakfast gatherings, weekly bridge clubs or monthly civic meetings. Groups like these bring value and purpose. However, I am unaware of another group like the church, where, week after week, people of all ages hear the words: “God deeply loves you.”
Has the church always gotten this love thing right? Unfortunately, the answer is no. Whenever church members focus on pride and judgment, they become unchurched, de-churched or church fatigued. But whenever church members focus on love and mercy, the church experiences the deep and faithful love of God. In a church focused on love, we hear kind words from a Sunday school teacher, receive forgiveness in worship, and compassionately serve others in need. Perhaps our fellow citizens are missing the consistent reminder that God loves everyone.
Soon, children will dress up in costumes, and parents will take pictures of children standing beside siblings, friends and cousins. Families will enjoy fall festivities in neighborhoods, homes and churches. During these events, let us remember who is behind each costume: a beautiful child of God. From now on, when inserting pictures into photo albums, recall the groups where you recognize God’s presence, and write in the photo’s caption: “You are God’s beloved.”
